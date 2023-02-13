Golden Ocean Takes on Six Scrubber-Equipped Bulkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The purchase makes Golden Ocean the world's largest publicly listed dry bulk shipping firm by tonnage. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm Golden Ocean Group has added six scrubber-equipped dry bulk carriers to its fleet.

The company has acquired the six 208,000 DWT bulkers for $291 million, it said in a statement on its website on Monday. The vessels will be chartered back to their previous owner, Golden Ocean said, without naming the other company.

The purchase makes Golden Ocean the world's largest publicly listed dry bulk shipping firm by tonnage.

"This acquisition cements our position as the largest owner of modern Capesize vessels," the company said in the statement.

"It also increases our fleet's fuel efficiency and reduces its emissions profile as we continue to make progress toward our 2030 emission-reduction target of 30%.

"We have acted on what we see as a short-term weakness in asset prices to acquire high-quality assets with strong return profiles that will comply with all environmental regulations beyond 2030."