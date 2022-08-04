MOL Joins Bunker Fuel Environmental Impact Study

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The study will cover both conventional bunkers and biofuels. Image Credit: MOL

Shipping firm MOL has set up a joint study on bunker fuels with Japan's National Institute for Environmental Studies.

The two organisations will conduct fuel quality analysis and research over about three years to develop a database seeking to predict the environmental impact from different types of fuel, MOL said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. The study will cover both conventional bunkers and biofuels.

"With this study, MOL plans to collaborate with big data in the "BUNKER HUB" fuel oil and lubricant analysis result management system developed and operated by MOL Technology Research Center," the company said in the statement.

"MOL also aims to contribute to technological improvement and safe operation in the maritime cluster and promote the development of the maritime industry by utilizing its accumulated analysis results and data."