US Communications Firm Snaps up UK's Navigate PR

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Integrative move. File image/Pixabay

Maritime public relations firm Navigate PR has been acquired by US communications outfit Witt O'Brien.

Washington-based Witt O'Brien specialises in crisis and emergency management for both governments and corporations supporting around 11,000 ships in US waters, according to the company.

Navigate, which is based in London and Singapore, has four companies, all dealing with communications, under its brand. It supports 4,000 ships.

"This initiative represents a shipping industry first: the integration of world-class crisis management with a global crisis communications and reputation management capacity, in one seamless offering," one of Navigate's founders, Bill Lines, said.

"Witt O'Brien's shares our commitment to innovation and resiliency in the maritime sector. We are hugely excited about the future and look forward to serving our clients as one team," Lines added.

Witt O'Brien is a subsidiary of NYSE-listed entity Seacor Holdings.

In the bunker space, UK-based communications firm Blue acquired marine fuels consultants 20/20 Marine Energy towards the end of last year.