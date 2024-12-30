Terpel's Eugenia Benavides Retires

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Benavides first joined Terpel in August 1984. Image Credit: Eugenia Benavides / LinkedIn

Eugenia Benavides, marine fuels director at Colombian fuel distributor Terpel, is set to retire after 40 years with the company.

Benavides will step down from her role at Terpel as of January, she told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

She first joined the firm in August 1984, and has been a mainstay of bunker-industry events around the world as well as repeatedly being elected to serve on industry body IBIA's board.

"As I retire, I look back and I am grateful for the experiences, unforgettable memories, priceless lessons, and sadness for those that are no longer with us," Benavides said.

"I am grateful to my circle of friends.

"From my friends not only did I learn about the bunker and maritime business, I also learned about your different cultures.

"I am happy to have had you in my journey. I look forward to staying in contact with you."