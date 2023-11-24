Danelec Moves Into Vessel Optimisation With Nautilus Labs Platform Acquisition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Danelec CEO Casper Jensen said the company is seeking to broaden its scope of impact. Image Credit: Danelec

Digital solutions firm Danelec is entering the vessel optimisation services space, acquiring an AI-driven analytics platform from New York-based Nautilus Labs.

The firm has signed a deal to acquire the Nautilus Labs technology platform, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The platform will continue to operate in its current form and serve existing customers, but more solutions will be added over time.

"With the acquisition of Nautilus Labs' AI-based technology platform, we are looking to broaden our scope of impact," Casper Jensen, CEO of Danelec, said in the statement.

"Not only do we get to build on the market-leading maritime analytics platform that Nautilus Labs has spent the last seven years building, we are also onboarding a team of industry top talent."

The firm aims to develop a wider optimisation service for the shipping industry.

"With the acquisition, Danelec is expanding its capabilities into the realm of vessel optimization," the company said.

"The combined suite aims to provide a comprehensive solution for fleet efficiency, incorporating shaft power meters, digital data capturing, and Nautilus Labs' fleet performance platform, providing customers with valuable insight to optimize operations, realize savings, and ensure compliance."