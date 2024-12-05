World News
BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High
Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in more than a week.
Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3.50/mt to $581/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since November 26.
The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $1.50/mt to $498/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1/mt to $760/mt.
ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.31/bl to $72.31/bl on Wednesday.
VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $8/mt to $559/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $7/mt to $506.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $6/mt to $551.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3/mt to $551/mt.
On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.06/bl from the previous session's close at $72.25/bl as of 6:20 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.45/mt fall in bunker prices.
Outline of Measures to cut back Shipping's GHG Emissions Clear by Next MEPC
Talks to agree technical and economic measure to curtail greenhouse gas emissions from shipping are on track to be agreed and adopted by the IMO's marine environment committee next year, an IMO insider tells Ship & Bunker.
