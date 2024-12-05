BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3.50/mt to $581/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since November 26.

The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $1.50/mt to $498/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1/mt to $760/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.31/bl to $72.31/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $8/mt to $559/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $7/mt to $506.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $6/mt to $551.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3/mt to $551/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.06/bl from the previous session's close at $72.25/bl as of 6:20 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.45/mt fall in bunker prices.