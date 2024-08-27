IAEA to Launch Nuclear Propulsion for Ships Initiative

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The organisation held an initial workshop in London last week to prepare for the launch. Image Credit: Rafael Mariano Grossi / X

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is set to launch an initiative next year to promote the development of nuclear propulsion for ships.

The Atomic Technology Licensed for Applications at Sea (ATLAS) initiative will launch in 2025, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA's director general, said in a social media post.

The initiative will "establish a framework to enable safe and secure deployment of peaceful civil nuclear applications at sea," he said in the post.

The organisation held an initial workshop in London last week to prepare for the launch.

Nuclear technology firm Core Power is developing nuclear reactors for use on ships, both for floating power stations and for propulsion for cargo ships, and is expecting its first orders by the end of this decade.

The technology could provide one route to the decarbonisation of the shipping industry, if significant regulatory and commercial hurdles can be passed over the next few years.