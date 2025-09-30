Jan De Nul Orders Methanol-Capable Rock Installation Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

3D image of the next-generation rock installation vessel Jan De Nul ordered. Image Source: Jan De Nul

Offshore firm Jan De Nul has ordered a methanol-capable subsea rock installation vessel to support offshore energy projects.

The vessel will be capable of installing extra-large rocks in the water depths of up to 400 m, Jan De Nul said in an email statement on Tuesday.

Named George W. Goethals, it will have a capacity of up to 37,000 tonnes.

“The engines of the vessel can run on biofuel and green methanol, which significantly reduces CO₂ emissions, Jan De Nul said.

“The hybrid power plant on board also contributes to the reduction of CO₂ emissions and optimal fuel usage.”

The firm has not shared details of the shipbuilder or when the vessel will be delivered.