BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rallies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices generally rose over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices reversing a decline seen in the previous session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $668.50/mt on Monday, reversing Friday's loss of the same size. The G20-HSFO Index lost $1.50/mt to $591/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $15/mt to $1,000/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.01/bl to $90.64/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $2/mt to $653.50/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $1/mt to $618.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $648/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $4/mt to $663/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.53/bl at $91.17/bl as of 9:53 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.99/mt rise in bunker prices.