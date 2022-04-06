Maritime Carbon Capture Project Wins €3.4 Million of EU Funding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Capturing ships' emissions directly at source may be one way of bearing down on the shipping industry's GHG problem. File Image / Pixabay

A project aimed at developing carbon capture systems for ships has won €3.4 million of funding from the European Union.

The EverLoNG project will demonstrate carbon capture systems on board two LNG-fuelled ships owned and operated by TotalEnergies and Heerema Maritime Contractors, the organisation said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The project will aim for a marginal abatement cost of €75-100 per tonne of CO2 equivalent, with a CO2 capture rate of up to 90%.

"Our demonstration campaigns will optimise SBCC technology and we will also consider how best to integrate it into existing ship and port infrastructure," Marco Linders of TNO, one of the coordinators of the EverLoNG project, said in the statement.

"We'll also carry out detailed life cycle assessments and techno-economic analysis, which will be essential information for maritime sector companies.

"International collaboration is a big part of EverLoNG and our consortium is fully committed to supporting the shipping industry's decarbonisation goals."