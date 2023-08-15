BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Oil Slips

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen sharply over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady despite a decline in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $662.50/mt on Monday, remaining near a six-month high reached late last week. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $2/mt to $589.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $5/mt to $944.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.60/bl to $86.21/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $650.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $0.50/mt to $620.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $4.50/mt to $644.50/mt, and at Houston they rallied by $2.50/mt to $636.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.07/bl at $86.28/bl as of 9:40 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.53/mt rise in bunker prices.