Babcock to Supply Ammonia Fuel Systems for Trafigura's Newbuilds

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ammonia-fuelled carriers are expected to be delivered by 2028. Image Credit: Babcock

Babcock's LGE business has won a contract to supply ammonia fuel systems for four gas carriers being built for commodity trading firm Trafigura.

The 45,000 m3 gas carriers are currently being built for Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), the firm said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The system will enable these vessels to run on ammonia.

The vessels are expected to be delivered by 2028 and will feature dual-fuel ammonia engines from WinGD.

Babcock will deliver the fuel supply systems in 2027.

"We're proud to be working with Babcock's LGE business to help make ammonia a practical, safe and cleaner fuel for the shipping industry," Andrea Olivi, Global Head of Shipping at Trafigura, said.