VPS Acquires Emissions Measurement Firm Emsys Maritime

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Manchester-based Emsys provides emissions-monitoring hardware and a digital platform providing real-time insights into vessels' environmental performance. Image Credit: Emsys Maritime

Global fuel testing firm VPS has acquired emissions measurement company Emsys Maritime.

The firm sees the acquisition as part of its growing shift into decarbonisation services, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Manchester-based Emsys provides emissions-monitoring hardware and a digital platform providing real-time insights into vessels' environmental performance, helping their owners to comply with GHG regulations and cut fuel costs.

"In Emsys Maritime, we have acquired a company with a strong technical capability and excellent reputation, helping us to deliver our ambition to be the leading service provider in fuel performance optimisation and emissions reduction," Malcolm Cooper, CEO of VPS, said in the statement.

"The addition of real-time emissions measurement data complements our existing marine fuel analysis data to provide a comprehensive understanding of greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime sector.

"The integration of real-time emissions monitoring into our existing portfolio of digital decarbonisation services (which currently includes Maress, NOxDigital, CORE and PortStats) within a single, unified platform will provide added value throughout the VPS digital customer journey.

"This new flow of information will assist us in providing our customers with the tools required to understand, control and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, moving the industry forward toward achieving carbon emission reduction targets for 2030 and beyond."