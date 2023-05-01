BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First Session in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain lower than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rallied at most ports on Friday, with average global VLSFO prices advancing for the first in three sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2/mt to $600/mt on Friday, paring its weekly decline to $13/mt. The G20-HSFO Index lost $2/mt to $494.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $7/mt to $803.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $2.11/bl to $80.33/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $2.50/mt to $583/mt, at Rotterdam they rallied by $4.50/mt to $544/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $0.50/mt to $574.50/mt and at Houston they rose by $1.50/mt to $558.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.80/bl at $79.53/bl as of 8:26 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.02/mt fall in bunker prices.