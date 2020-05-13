Repurpose Blue Economy in Covid-19 Downtime, Says WEF

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Downturn: ocean opportunity. File image/Pixabay.

The World Economic Forum has set out an eight-point agenda to develop the global blue economy during Covid-19 downtime and recovery in a more sustainable direction.

The WEF website post which is aimed a policy makers argues that opportunities to renose the blue economy during this quieter period should not be lost.

Its points include support for building more efficient vessels and for the electrification of ports.

WEF argues that "quieter shipyards can retool and secure political support to prepare for future demand to be met with zero-emission vessels".

Such opportunities are greatest in Asia which has the highest concentration of shipyards, the article states.

In addition, aid "to accelerate progress towards decarbonizing shipping should inlude opportunities to electrify ports".

Blue tourism and fishing area also covered in the post.

WEF is a non-governmental organisation that lobbies for public-private co-operation on sustainability issues.