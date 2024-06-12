BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5/mt to $611.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since June 3. The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $7.50/mt to $531/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $3.50/mt to $789/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.29/bl to $81.92/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $5/mt to $586/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $6/mt to $539.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $10/mt to $593.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $7.50/mt to $574.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.50/bl from the previous session's close at $82.42/bl as of 6:44 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.77/mt rise in bunker prices.