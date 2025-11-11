US and China Port Fee Suspension Begins

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Aerial view of the entire Port of Los Angeles. Image Credit: Los Angeles

China and the US have both begun a one-year suspension of port fees imposed on each other's vessels, in a coordinated step that took effect on Monday.

China has paused its 'special port fees' on US-linked vessels, effective 13:01 local time on November 10 in Beijing, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Monday.

The suspension follows an agreement reached after President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping met in South Korea's Busan on October 30.

Both sides had agreed to pause maritime measures imposed on each other's vessels for one year.

The US had first announced plans to impose port fees on Chinese-linked vessels calling at US ports from October 14. In response, China introduced similar port fees on US vessels, with effect from the same date.

The suspension offers temporary relief in US-China maritime relations, though uncertainty remains over what will follow after the one-year suspension.

"The United States will also negotiate with China pursuant to Section 301 [investigation into Chinese shipping dominance] regarding the issues raised in this investigation," the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement on Thursday.

"While taking these actions, the United States will continue its domestic efforts and its discussions with key allies and partners on revitalizing American shipbuilding."