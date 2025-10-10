China Announces New Fees on Port Calls by US Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fees will start to be imposed on vessels owned, operated, flagged or built in the US from October 14, and be ramped up in the coming years. File Image / Pixabay

China's government has announced a new set of fees to be imposed on US ships to be imposed from next week in response to similar levies on its own vessels from the Trump Administration.

The fees will start to be imposed on vessels owned, operated, flagged or built in the US from October 14, and be ramped up in the coming years, China's Ministry of Transport said in a note on its website on Friday.

The fees are as follows:

RMB 400 ( $56.14 ) per net tonne from October 14

( ) per net tonne from October 14 RMB 640 per net tonne from April 17, 2026

per net tonne from RMB 880 per net tonne from April 17, 2027

per net tonne from RMB 1,120 per net tonne from April 17, 2028

The fees will apply to the first Chinese port call per voyage for all ships owned or operated by US enterprises, organisations or individuals, owned or operated by enterprises or other organisations in which US enterprises, organisations or individuals directly or indirectly own 25% or more of the equity, and vessels flagged or built in the US.

The policy change follows a similar move by the US. From October 14, the US will levy port service fees on maritime transport provided by Chinese operators and shipowners, as well as on operators using Chinese-built vessels.

The US decision "seriously violates relevant international trade principles and the China-US Maritime Transport Agreement, and severely disrupts maritime trade between China and the US," the Chinese ministry said.