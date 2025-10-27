Container Ship Collides With Bulker Off Guangzhou

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened off the coast of Guangzhou on Friday evening. File Image / Pixabay

A collision was reported between a container ship and a dry bulk carrier off the coast of China over the weekend.

The Singapore-flagged boxship Wan Hai A17 collided with the Chinese-flagged bulker Hai Li 5 off Guangzhou at about 8 PM Singapore time on Friday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said in a statement on its website.

The Wan Hai A17 remains in stable condition with no injuries reported, while it has been reported that the Hai Li 5 sank. No pollution has been reported.

"It was reported that HAI LI 5 had sunk, and the Chinese authorities are conducting search and rescue operations," the MPA said.

"MPA has been informed that two of the 15 crew members remain missing."