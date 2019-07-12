ABS, MARIN Look to Break Down Barriers to Wind Power

Maersk Pelican with wind-power flettner rotors. Image Credit: Norsepower.

ABS and Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN) are looking to bring new levels of transparency to the use of marine wind power.

Via a new Joint Industry Project (JIP), the pair say they want to overcome barriers to the uptake of wind-power technologies.

"A major barrier to use of wind energy on board is the shortage of transparent and independently verified methods to predict the performance of wind propulsors. A reliable model will assist in adoption, as the profitability of an investment is in a subjective realm of wide-spread opinions," said Patrick Hooijmans, MARIN Senior Project Manager Ships.

"Furthermore, the industry can use examples and custom work to demonstrate compliance with statutory and class rules and regulations. MARIN and ABS are committed to exploring ways of overcoming these barriers."

A number of other companies have already joined the project, including China Ship Scientific Research Center, Vale SA, and Berge Bulk.

The JIP, which remains open for interested parties to join, will be completed in two years.

The results will remain confidential among the project participants for a further three years after completion.