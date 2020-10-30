Wärtsilä Signs MoU on Rotor Sail Sales to Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

More widespread uptake of rotor sails like Anemoi's could help shipping reduce its fuel use and carbon footprint. Image Credit: Anemoi Marine Technologies

Engineering company Wärtsilä has signed a memorandum of understanding with UK-based Anemoi Marine Technologies to sell rotor sail solutions to the shipping industry, the company said Thursday.

The deal, signed on October 22, will allow Wärtsilä to offer Anemoi's rotor sales from its propulsion business.

The immediate focus of the partnership is likely to be on dry and wet bulk vessels, Wärtsilä said in a statement on its website.

"Our patented designs overcome operational constraints such as air draft and cargo handling, making the technology suitable for the majority of shipping sectors," Kim Deiderichsen, CEO of Anemoi, said in the statement.

"As the industry focuses on emission reduction targets and energy saving, we are collaborating with Wärtsilä to strengthen our offering and facilitate the global uptake of our rotor sails by offering clients a full end-to-end solution including sales, supply and lifecycle support."