Lloyd's Register to Work With Green Marine on Methanol-Fuelled Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The strategic partnership will have a particular focus on training for shipping firms planning to build, retrofit or operate methanol-fuelled ships. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society Lloyd's Register and consultancy Green Marine are set to work together on methanol-fuelled shipping projects.

The two companies have formed a strategic partnership with a particular focus on training for shipping firms planning to build, retrofit or operate methanol-fuelled ships, Lloyd's Register said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"Green Marine's gold-standard methanol training curriculum was created based on practical knowledge gathered over a decade of experience working with methanol dual fuel vessels," Morten Jacobsen, CEO of Green Marine, said in the statement.

"Our certified trainers are captains and chief engineers with first-hand knowledge of working with methanol as marine fuel and the safe handling of the same.

"The Green Marine methanol training curriculum is supplementing baseline regulatory training requirements with experience-based learnings.

"We provide practical knowledge to support crews in adopting methanol dual fuel technology and the safe handling of methanol."

Methanol is rapidly gaining in popularity as an alternative marine fuel, driven in large part by Maersk's confidence in it, with orders of methanol-fuelled tonnage now coming in regularly from a variety of shipping segments. The main challenge for this market will be the scaling-up of green methanol supply in time to meet the needs of the new ships as they are delivered.