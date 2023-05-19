ABS Sets Sights on the Ammonia Bunkering Safety Problem

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The aim is to better predict the response of an ammonia plume to factors including wind speed and direction. Image Credit: ABS

Classification society ABS is working on how to safely handle ammonia as a bunker fuel.

The firm is using advanced modelling and simulation technologies to develop emergency response methods for ports and seafarers in the event of an ammonia leak or spill, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The aim is to better predict the response of an ammonia plume to factors including wind speed and direction, giving authorities a better idea of what do do in the event of a leak or spill.

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of marine energy demand in the coming decade as the shipping industry seeks to eliminate its carbon emissions, but the alternative fuel's toxicity makes handling it safely a challenge.

Earlier this month Singapore's MPA said carrying out a pilot ship-to-ship ammonia transfer in the city-state's waters by the end of this year was not realistic, citing the need for further safety assessments.

"ABS has always been a safety pioneer, so we are well placed to tackle the significant operational risks presented by this critical piece of the net-zero jigsaw puzzle," Christopher Wiernicki, CEO of ABS, said in the statement.

"Our advanced simulation and modelling approach is already shining a light on the unique behaviors of this fuel in a range of scenarios.

"This will inform the strategies of ports, crews and emergency services and enable immediate and informed response to an ammonia release.

"This is the sweet spot for ABS, the nexus of advanced technology, regulation and safety and we are on course to deliver a significant safety development for the industry."