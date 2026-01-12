Bureau Veritas Approves Wind-Assisted LNG Carrier Concept

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The BV-approved design combines LNG dual-fuel engines with wind propulsion technology to deliver more than 5% energy savings. Image Credit: BV

Classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) Marine & Offshore has approved the design of an LNG carrier concept featuring a wind propulsion system.

The concept developed by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry combines LNG dual-fuel propulsion with three foldable wing sails aimed at reducing bunker fuel consumption and emissions on long-haul routes, BV said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The sails are built from lightweight composite materials and can rotate and fold independently, with their operation managed by an automated control system that adjusts angles based on real-time wind and route data.

DSIC estimates the design could cut overall energy use by more than 5% and reduce annual CO2 emissions by about 2,900 tonnes.

“The concept is designed to deliver improved energy efficiency while maintaining operational reliability and ease of maintenance,” BV said.