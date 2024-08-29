Maritime Technology Firm Bearing AI Hires New CCO From ZeroNorth

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Niels Snog is set to join the company as chief commercial officer from next month. Image Credit: Niels Snog / LinkedIn

Maritime technology firm Bearing AI has hired a new chief commercial officer.

Niels Snog is set to join the company as chief commercial officer from next month, the firm said in an emailed statement.

Snog previously worked for ZeroNorth from April 2022 to April of this year, serving most recently as chief commercial officer.

He had earlier worked for Wrist Ship Supply from 2019 to 2022 and for Garrets International from 2009 to 2019.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Bearing AI at this pivotal time," Snog said in the statement.

"As the world's shipping companies increasingly embrace new technologies to optimize fleet decision making, Bearing is recognized for their pioneering leadership in developing valuable AI solutions for the maritime industry."

The firm has also hired Russell Claessens as its head of sales for the EMEA region.