BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Fuel Trader in New York

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of physical oil trading experience. Image Credit: Maersk

Container line AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior fuel trader in New York.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of physical oil trading experience, and preferably familiarity with biofuels, methanol or LNG, it said in a job advertisement on Sunday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Trade physical cargoes (FOB, DAP, CIF) of Low Sulphur, High Sulphur fuels, biofuels, methanol, and LNG in the Americas, with a focus on the US market.

Develop and execute hedging and proprietary trading strategies.

Manage relationships with key suppliers and customers.

Contribute to fuel blending programs and drive supply chain performance improvements.

Oversee contract management and administrative tasks.

Collaborate with MOT teams in Europe and Asia to explore new business opportunities.

