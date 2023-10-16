BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday October 16, 2023

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $5/mt to $672/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since October 3. The G20-HSFO Index gained $5/mt to $544.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $6/mt to $960/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $4.89/bl to $90.89/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3.50/mt to $663.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $11/mt to $613/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $14/mt to $657.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $5/mt to $618.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.14/bl at $90.75/bl as of 6:50 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.05/mt fall in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com