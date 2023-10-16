BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are rising again after a significant advance in crude futures. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $5/mt to $672/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since October 3. The G20-HSFO Index gained $5/mt to $544.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $6/mt to $960/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $4.89/bl to $90.89/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3.50/mt to $663.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $11/mt to $613/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $14/mt to $657.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $5/mt to $618.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.14/bl at $90.75/bl as of 6:50 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.05/mt fall in bunker prices.