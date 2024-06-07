Stolt Tankers Sees More Than 10% Fuel Savings From In-Transit Hull Cleaning

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stolt Tankers is now rolling out the ITCH system from Shipshave to a total of 20 ships, double its previous count. Image Credit: Stolt Tankers

Stolt Tankers has seen bunker consumption savings of more than 10% from trials of an in-transit hull cleaning system.

Stolt Tankers is now rolling out the ITCH system from Shipshave to a total of 20 ships, double its previous count, Shipshave said in an emailed statement.

The system is a semi-autonomous hull-cleaning robot that uses soft brushes to remove biofouling while a vessel is moving.

The system can clean 80-90% of the parallel/vertical area of a vessel hull in a five-hour operation while in transit, with operational expenditure of less than $250 per cleaning.

"The proven emissions reduction from using the ITCH will enable Stolt Tankers to reduce its exposure in relation to the EU ETS as well as support our efforts to cut fleet carbon intensity in line with CII (Carbon Intensity Indicator) limits and our own target," Jose Gonzalez Celis, energy and conservation manager at Stolt Tankers, said in the statement.

"This will also be beneficial with the introduction of FuelEU Maritime in 2025."