France Awards Singapore's MPA CEO Legion of Honour Gong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Quah Ley Hoon is CEO of Singapore's MPA. Image Credit: MPA

The French government has awarded the CEO of Singapore'sMaritime and Port Authority its highest order of merit for the regulator's role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quah Ley Hoon, CEO of the MPA, was conferred Knight of the Legion of Honour earlier this week for her role in transforming Singapore and building maritime ties between France and Singapore, the MPA said in a social media post earlier this week.

"Ms Quah Ley Hoon has been instrumental in not only maintaining the activity and services of the Port of Singapore throughout the COVID pandemic, but also in moving Maritime Singapore industry forward," Marc Abensour, France's ambassador to Singapore, said in a speech while presenting the award.

"Through her role as Chief Executive at MPA, Ms Quah deployed considerable efforts to make Singapore, through its port, a key facilitator towards decarbonization and digitalization and built partnerships for an inclusive transition to a cleaner maritime industry."

French container line CMA CGM signed a multi-year deal this week to take on LNG bunkers for some of its ships in Singapore.