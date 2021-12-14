Scandinavian Biogas Wins Swedish Funding for Bio-LNG Plant

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sweden's government is providing SEK 154 million of funding for the plant. File Image / Pixabay

Gas producer Scandinavian Biogas is set to receive SEK 154 million ($16.9 million) of Swedish government funding for a new bio-LNG plant.

The firm is building the plant in Grimhult, about 370 km south of Stockholm, with production due from 2024, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The plant will produce around 120 GWh of bio-LNG for trucks, ships and industry, as well as fertilizer for local farmers.

"The decision is very good for the environment, for agriculture and for the possibility of locally produced food," Matti Vikkula, CEO of Scandinavian Biogas, said in the statement.

"It also shows that the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency and Region Kalmar believe in the project and our ability to implement it.

"For Scandinavian Biogas, this is an important step in the implementation of the group's growth strategy."