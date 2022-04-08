Ocean Network Express Completes Third Biofuel Trial on Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The biofuel was supplied by BP. Image Credit: ONE

Shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has completed a third trial of biofuel bunkers on board one of its container ships.

The NYK Fuji took on 1,300 mt of biofuel in Singapore on February 11 and used it over 45 days from February 22 on a voyage to South Africa, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The biofuel was supplied by BP.

"The biofuel product used was a blend of Brown Grease Methyl Ester (BGME), a type of Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME), with Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO)," ONE said in the statement.

"The BGME used is produced from feedstocks labelled as 100% waste or residue and is certified for its sustainability to internationally recognised standards.

"It is a sustainable biofuel component that is technically and operationally similar to petroleum-derived marine fuels.

"The trial required no modifications to marine engines or fuel infrastructure and showed that marine biofuel product can be considered a 'drop in fuel' that can help to reduce emissions in shipping."