BUNKER JOBS: Baseblue Seeks Junior Bunker Traders in Europe and Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role could be based in the company's Netherlands, Greece, Cyprus or Hong Kong offices. Image Credit: Baseblue

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader at one of its offices in Europe or Hong Kong.

The company is looking for candidates with excellent written and spoken English, and preferably some sales experience and native proficiency in another language, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week. The role could be based in the company's Netherlands, Greece, Cyprus or Hong Kong offices.

"You will be an active part of the trading floor from day one with hands-on training," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will participate in internal and external courses, learn how to trade (buying/selling) and be guided on establishing your own customer portfolio and sourcing channels.

"More specifically, your day-to-day tasks include building relationships with existing and new business partners, conducting market research and participating in client and supplier visits."

For more information, click here.