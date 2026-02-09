NYK Signs Charter Deal for Dual-Fuel LNG Carriers with Cheniere

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2028 and will feature dual-fuel engines from WinGD. Image Credit: NYK Line

NYK Line, in partnership with Norway’s Ocean Yield, has signed multiple long-term charter contracts with Cheniere Marketing International, a subsidiary of US LNG producer Cheniere Energy, for new LNG carriers.

The vessels will be built at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea and are scheduled for delivery from 2028, NYK Line said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Each ship will have a 200,000 m3 membrane-type tank.

The vessel features two dual-fuel LNG engines from Swiss engine maker WinGD, enabling it to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

The vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines from Swiss engine maker WinGD, allowing them to run on LNG or conventional marine fuels.

The ships will also use boil-off gas from their cargo as a fuel source.

Boil-off gas is the vapour that naturally forms as liquefied gas warms during transport and is typically reused as fuel to improve efficiency.