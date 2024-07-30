BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Six-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped in July. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in six weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports dropped by $3/mt to $621.50/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since June 17.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $3/mt to $522/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $6/mt to $811.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.35/bl to $79.78/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $8.50/mt to $619.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $6/mt to $563.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2.50/mt to $611/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $2/mt to $574/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.15/bl from the previous session's close at $79.63/bl as of 10:19 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.13/mt fall in bunker prices.