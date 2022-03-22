MAN and DNV to Work Together on Marine Decarbonisation and Digitalisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding setting up collaboration for the next three years. File Image / Pixabay

Engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions and classification society DNV are set to work together on the decarbonisation and digitalisation of the shipping industry.

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding setting up collaboration for the next three years, they said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. By June 30 the two companies will set out the details of how they will work jointly on decarbonisation, digitalisation and the hydrogen value chain.

"At MAN Energy Solutions, we understand that no one organisation possesses all the data, digital skills and capabilities to achieve our transition to clean, decarbonised solutions in the maritime industry," Gregory Puckett, head of group digital at MAN, said in the statement.

"Thus we believe that cross-industry cooperation is essential.

"For us, working with DNV – one of the largest classification societies in the world – is of mutual benefit and allows us to leverage each other's respective expertise."

Decarbonisation and digitalisation are the two biggest problems and opportunities facing the shipping and bunker industries, with almost all firms likely to invest significant resources in both areas over the next decade in the search for lower bunker bills and emissions.