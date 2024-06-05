NKT Orders Methanol-Fuelled Cable-Laying Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cable industry firm NKT has ordered a cable-laying vessel capable of running on methanol.

The 176 m dual-fuelled NKT Eleonora will be able to use methanol, HVO and MDO, the company said in a statement on its website this week.

The ship is due to enter operations in 2027.

"She is an important strategic asset which enhances our installation capacity and capabilities to ensure efficient project execution and meet the evolving demands of our clients," Darren Fennell, executive vice president at NKT, said in the statement.

"The decision to build a vessel designed to run on methanol is driven by our strong commitment to sustainability and connecting a greener world through our power cable solutions."