Commercial Development Work Begins on New Marine Battery System Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Battery power may be able to help parts of the shipping industry reach their decarbonisation targets. File Image / Pixabay

Commercial development work has begun on a new type of battery system for marine propulsion.

Vancouver-based VanadiumCorp Resource is seeking to develop its vanadium redox flow-battery (VFRB) systems for use on board ships, the company said in a statement on its website Thursday.

The company is working together with Conoship International Projects in the Netherlands and Vega Reederei and Partners in Germany to develop the project, and expects to launch a special purpose vehicle with its partners in the first quarter of this year.

"The trilateral partnership will be in a strong financial position to implement an exciting development and growth strategy in 2021," the company said.

"The next generation VRFB Battery design and the new high energy electrolyte solves the challenge of high-energy-density not met by conventional VRFBs.

"Solving the energy-density challenge allows the SPV designs to scale to large capacities, deliver energy without waste heat, and vastly extend energy storage beyond lithium-ion’s typical 4-8 hour operating time."