BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in Three Days

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday September 1, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $531/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since August 26.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $1/mt to $442.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $3.50/mt to $749/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $0.50/bl to $67.48/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $505/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2/mt to $472.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $3.50/mt to $507.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $2.50/mt to $493.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.26/bl from the previous session's close at $67.22/bl as of 6:29 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.96/mt fall in bunker prices.

