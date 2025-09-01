BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in Three Days

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices jumped to almost a one-week high on Friday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $531/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since August 26.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $1/mt to $442.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $3.50/mt to $749/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $0.50/bl to $67.48/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $505/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2/mt to $472.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $3.50/mt to $507.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $2.50/mt to $493.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.26/bl from the previous session's close at $67.22/bl as of 6:29 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.96/mt fall in bunker prices.