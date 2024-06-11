Shipping Channel Into Baltimore Fully Reopens as Bridge Collapse Debris Cleared

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: NTSB

The shipping channel into the Port of Baltimore has been fully reopened after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March.

Reopening the full channel will allow two-way traffic into the port and let officials lift safety restrictions, local news provider Maryland Matters reported on Tuesday.

About 50,000 mt of debris needed to be removed from the water for the channel to be reopened.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26 after being struck by the 9,962 TEU Singapore-flagged boxship Dali.

The Port of Baltimore is an important location for US imports and exports by sea, in particular for coal and automobiles.