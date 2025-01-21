Baseblue Hires Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Constantinos Troullias has joined the company as a trader in its Limassol office as of this month. Image Credit: Baseblue

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue has hired a new trader in Cyprus.

Constantinos Troullias has joined the company as a trader in its Limassol office as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post last week.

"With a Bachelor's Degree in Biological Sciences, Constantinos brings strong analytical and problem-solving skills, along with a keen eye for detail and innovation," the company said in the post.

"Though new to bunker trading, he is excited by the dynamic nature of the industry and is eager to apply his scientific expertise to explore alternative fuels and enhance operational efficiency.

"Constantinos offers a unique perspective on the evolving fuels market, particularly as the industry transitions toward alternative solutions."