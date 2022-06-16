Lloyd's Register Sees Up to 29% Fuel Saving From Bulker Equipped With Rotor Sails

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The design incorporates six moveable rotor sails. Image Credit: Anemoi Marine Technologies

Bunker savings of as much as 29% may be possible by equipping a ship with rotor sails, according to classification society Lloyd's Register.

Lloyd's Register has granted approval in principle to a Newcastlemax bulker design equipped with rotor sails from Anemoi Marine Technologies, Anemoi said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The design incorporates six moveable rotor sails.

This design can reduce the ship's Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) by up to 29%, according to the statement. EEDI is a function of the vessel's CO2 emissions per transport work, meaning the potential fuel consumption reduction should be of a similar size.

"EEDI is a significant driver for the installation of rotor sail technology and, as we grow closer to the implementation of EEXI and CII, they too become important incentives for rotor sails, along with the overarching reductions in fuel consumption and associated emissions," Nick Contopoulos, chief operating officer of Anemoi, said in the statement.

"To have the impact pre-validated by LR is a key step in continuing to prove the importance of our technology in the context of the decarbonisation of shipping."