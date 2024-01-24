US Targets Two Anti-Ship Missiles Aimed at Southern Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US carried out the strikes at about 2:30 AM Sanaa time on Wednesday. File Image / Pixabay

US forces have destroyed two anti-ship missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen that were aimed at the Southern Red Sea.

The US carried out the strikes at about 2:30 AM Sanaa time on Wednesday, US Central Command said in a social media post.

"US forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region," the organisation said.

"US forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles in self-defense.

"This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy vessels and merchant vessels."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past two months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.