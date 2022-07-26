Engineering Firm Houlder to Design Reliquefaction Plant for LNG Bunker Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plant is due to be installed at the end of this year before the vessel is chartered to Shell in the first quarter of 2023. Image Credit: Houlder Ltd

Engineering firm Houlder Ltd has been awarded the contract to design a boil-off gas reliquefaction plant for an LNG bunker delivery vessel.

The firm will design the plant to be retrofitted to Avenir LNG's vessel the Avernir Achievement, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday. The plant is due to be installed at the end of this year before the vessel is chartered to Shell in the first quarter of 2023.

"The system will prevent losses during idle periods, permitting reliquefication of received cargo vapour after bunkering operations, further reducing wasted cargo and greenhouse gas emissions," the company said in the statement.

"Houlder have previously completed detailed design and engineering for the installation of five other Air Liquide reliquefaction plants onto LNG carriers."