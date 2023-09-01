World News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Accountant in Cyprus
Friday September 1, 2023
The role is based in the company's Limassol office. Image Credit: Bunker Partner
Estonia-based marine fuels firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire an accountant in Cyprus.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent Russian and good English, as well as at least three years of experience in a treasury or finance role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Managing and executing treasury functions, including bank relationship management, foreign exchange operations, cash management, cash and treasury operations
- Posting & processing payment requests and orders in the payments register
- Overseeing electronic cash receipt and cash disbursement processing and accounting, as well as forecasting cash flow positions
- Ensuring sufficient funds are available to meet ongoing operational requirements
- Maintaining all domestic and global banking relationships
- Reviewing account activity for signs of mistakes, mismatches, or potential fraud
- Regular compliance monitoring with loan agreements
- Ensuring financial accounting and document workflow meets the requirements of the Accounting Act and business needs, as well as complies with applicable legislation
- Additional ad-hoc tasks
