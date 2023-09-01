BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Accountant in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Limassol office. Image Credit: Bunker Partner

Estonia-based marine fuels firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire an accountant in Cyprus.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent Russian and good English, as well as at least three years of experience in a treasury or finance role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Managing and executing treasury functions, including bank relationship management, foreign exchange operations, cash management, cash and treasury operations

Posting & processing payment requests and orders in the payments register

Overseeing electronic cash receipt and cash disbursement processing and accounting, as well as forecasting cash flow positions

Ensuring sufficient funds are available to meet ongoing operational requirements

Maintaining all domestic and global banking relationships

Reviewing account activity for signs of mistakes, mismatches, or potential fraud

Regular compliance monitoring with loan agreements

Ensuring financial accounting and document workflow meets the requirements of the Accounting Act and business needs, as well as complies with applicable legislation

Additional ad-hoc tasks

For more information, click here.