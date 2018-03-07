Crude Falls on Trade War Worry

by George Belekos, KPI Bridge Oil
Wednesday March 7, 2018

Market anxiety over the potential trade war caused oil prices to fall today.

Crude stockpiles continued to rise for the second straight week, though lower than analysts' initial prediction.

Fears still remain that increased US output may thwart OPEC's push to rebalance oil markets.

Gary Cohn's resignation was a tough pill to swallow for investors and prompted a drop in the market.

As of late, oil has been moving in conjunction with the stock market.

WTI APR $61.15/BBL DOWN -$1.45/BBL
Brent MAY $64.34/BBL DOWN -$1.45/BBL

