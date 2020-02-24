Coronavirus Mutes Bunker Industry Presence at IP Week

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Spirits may be somewhat dampened at this year's IP Week. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Several annual parties in London arranged by bunker and oil cargo traders have been cancelled for this year's IP Week over health concerns, lending a more subdued tone to one of the largest fixtures in the industry's calendar.

Fears over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus after its outbreak in China have led to a range of parties being cancelled.

But no universal rule appears to have been applied; events hosted by S&P Global Platts, KPI Bridge Oil, IBIA, Argus Media and Dan-Bunkering, among others, are still being held as of Monday morning.

Last week's subcommittee meeting at the International Maritime Organization also continued as normal and was well attended.

As well as having concerns over spreading the virus further, some event organisers may be attempting to avoid having to impose a policy of banning guests from some high-risk countries.