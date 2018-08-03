Pioneering Alternative Marine Power Project Comes to a Close After 15 Years

Eidesvik Offshore’s Viking Lady PSV. Image Credit: DNV GL / Eidesvik Offshore

The FellowSHIP research project, that has explored the use of battery, hybrid, and fuel cell technology in the maritime industry for over 15 years, will come to a close, project partners Eidesvik Offshore, Wärtsilä Norway and DNV GL have announced.

The project started in 2003 laying the groundwork for marine fuel cell technology and leading to the installation of a prototype fuel cell on board Eidesvik Offshore's Viking Lady PSV in 2010.

Focus later shifted to demonstrating the applicability of hybrid battery power systems.

“ The results from FellowSHIP have shaped our knowledge of battery and hybrid power on board ships Bjørn-Johan Vartdal, Maritime Programme Director for Technology and Research, DNV GL Group

"Now, with class rules established and the technology fully commercialized, the partners have decided that it is time to close the book on the FellowSHIP project," DNV GL said.

Bjørn-Johan Vartdal, Maritime Programme Director for Technology and Research in DNV GL Group, said FellowSHIP "has been a flagship research project."

"The results from FellowSHIP have shaped our knowledge of battery and hybrid power on board ships and enabled the industry to implement innovations which will help to enable the next generation of more efficient and sustainable vessels."

The news comes at a time when an increasing number of vessels are swapping traditional bunkers for batteries and other clean energy sources.

Norway this year mandated the creation of world's first zero emissions control area (ZECA) to come into force no later than 2026.