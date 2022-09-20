Eastern Pacific Shipping Takes on New Fuel-Saving Rudders

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The asymmetric rudder design is expected to reduce fuel consumption. Image Credit: Damen Marine Components

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping has taken on a new fuel-saving rudder design for five of its new pure car and truck carriers.

The firm has ordered semi-spade rudders with an asymmetric leading edge design from Damen Marine Components, Damen said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The five 72,000 GT dual-fuelled vessels will be built by CSC Jinling Shipyard in China.

"The asymmetric leading edge diverts the rotational effects of the propeller wake to enhance the flow along the rudder," the company said in the statement.

"This reduces drag and thus saves fuel.

"Asymmetric rudder technology is often applied to the leading edge of the rudder blade, yet for the five PCTC's also the horn of the rudder is asymmetric.

"This further optimisation of rudder design, enhancing fuel economy, is specially engineered for these vessels by the DMC design team."

Shipping companies are on the hunt for a range of different fuel-saving technologies in a bid to cut GHG emissions ahead of upcoming regulations. Areas where the friction between the ship and the surrounding water are greatest are likely to face intense research and development work to optimise fuel efficiency.