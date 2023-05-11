Shipbroker Simpson Spence Young Hires Global Head of Research

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Adland has moved to London for the new role. File Image / Pixabay

Shipbroking firm Simpson Spence Young (SSY) has hired a new global head of research in London.

Roar Adland has joined the firm as global head of research in London as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

His role will involve him managing a team of analysts across shipping sectors and worldwide locations, as well as meeting clients to discuss freight and FFA markets, digitalisation and decarbonisation.

Adland was previously professor of shipping economics as the Norwegian School of Economics in Bergen. As well as other posts in academia, he had previously served as freight derivatives portfolio manager at Clarkson Fund Management from 2006 to 2011.