Top Bunkering Ports to cut Emissions on Green Corridor by up to 30%

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam: green corridor port. File Image / Pixabay.

Two global bunkering ports are gearing up to cut emissions from international shipping.

As part of a green corridor event held in Rotterdam, Rotterdam and Singapore along with partners have put a 20% to 30% reduction in emissions from international shipping by 2030 at the top of their agenda, according to a joint statement.

The base year for the reduction is 2022 when the green corridor initiative was announced. The principal means of reducing emissions will be by getting large box ships plying the green corridor route to switch to greener fuels.

Citing a recent example of a ship-to-ship methanol bunkering operation in both ports, Rotterdam and Singapore have "jointly assessed the readiness of both ports and steps ahead such as adopting similar bunkering standards and safety frameworks" with the aim of accelerating the adoption of low carbon bunker fuels on major trade routes, according to the statement.

In addition, a working group has been set up to look at alternative bunker fuel pricing, it said.